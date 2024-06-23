US star Sha’Carri Richardson credits growth in Olympic qualifying
Sha'Carri Richardson banished painful memories of years past to punch her ticket to the Paris Games on Saturday in the 100m, saying she grew both on and off the track to reach the next level of her sport.
Richardson won the 100m three years ago at the US Olympic trials but was not allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cannabis, sparking intense debate and outcry among her legions of loyal US fans.
Noah Lyles cruised through the men's opening heats.
Richardson appeared to have put the matter behind her on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, when she won the US trials in a world-leading 10.71 seconds, sending a message to her rivals around the globe.
“In the past three years I've grown [a] better understanding of myself, a deeper respect and appreciation for my gift that I have in the sport, and as well as my responsibility to the people that believe and support me,” she said.
“I feel like all of those components have helped me grow.”
The 100m world champion got off to wobbly starts in the opening round and in her semifinal race but kept her nerve straight through to the final, where she had wrested the lead midway through the race.
Sha’Carri Richardson runs the fastest 100m in the world this year to qualify for the #ParisOlympics! pic.twitter.com/ke9xz7EZ7H— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024
She became emotional after crossing the finish and ran to the stands at Hayward Field to hug her grandmother, saying later that she had put in work to “grow into the mature young lady that I am today.”
Richardson said she did not have a time goal for Paris and would instead focus on running a “well-executed race”.
“I don't put a time on myself, I just know that if I execute and run the race that I've trained [and] prepared for that the time comes with it,” she said.
Richardson wrested the lead midway through the race and accelerated through the final metres to finish in a world-leading 10.71 seconds, with Melissa Jefferson taking second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third in 10.89.
The moment was made all the sweeter for Richardson as she will travel to Paris with her training partners Jefferson and Terry. The trio embraced in a scene of utter joy after crossing the finish at Hayward Field.
Richardson is also entered to compete in the 200m, with the opening heats for the longer sprint set for Thursday.
Lyles got a speedy start off the blocks to produce the fastest time across the opening heats in 9.92, kicking off his trials campaign with rapper Snoop Dogg sitting next to his mother in the stands.
Lyles, who completed the sprint double last year in Budapest, said it was the best he has ever felt in an opening round 100m race.
“It was definitely the start I was looking for,” he said. “I'm really proud of what I've put together.”
Christian Coleman, who missed the Tokyo Games after receiving a two-year ban for breaching whereabouts rules, was the second-fastest of the day in 9.99.
The 200m Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek also advanced to the semifinal stage, along with 2022 world champion Fred Kerley.
Shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser overcame multiple injuries earlier this year to win the men’s final with a best throw of 22.84m, while his main rival Joe Kovacs finished second with 22.43 and Payton Otterdahl third.
Jasmine Moore won the women's triple jump on her final attempt of 14.26m, while Keturah Orji was second with 14.22 and 2022 world bronze medallist Tori Franklin took third with a leap of 13.72.
Reuters