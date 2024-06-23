US star Sha’Carri Richardson credits growth in Olympic qualifying

Sha'Carri Richardson banished painful memories of years past to punch her ticket to the Paris Games on Saturday in the 100m, saying she grew both on and off the track to reach the next level of her sport.

Richardson won the 100m three years ago at the US Olympic trials but was not allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cannabis, sparking intense debate and outcry among her legions of loyal US fans.

Noah Lyles cruised through the men's opening heats.

Richardson appeared to have put the matter behind her on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, when she won the US trials in a world-leading 10.71 seconds, sending a message to her rivals around the globe.

“In the past three years I've grown [a] better understanding of myself, a deeper respect and appreciation for my gift that I have in the sport, and as well as my responsibility to the people that believe and support me,” she said.

“I feel like all of those components have helped me grow.”

The 100m world champion got off to wobbly starts in the opening round and in her semifinal race but kept her nerve straight through to the final, where she had wrested the lead midway through the race.