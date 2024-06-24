BSA releases licensing amid mooted promoters, board meeting

The saga over the boxing licensing for the first quarter was finally put to rest after Boxing SA released approved licences at the weekend.
The body had been under pressure from promoters to lift the lid on the licensing, with some of them complaining that they had to delay organising tournaments, potentially chasing away funders who could not be subjected to a long wait.
Among the reasons for the delay was the new board taking office after the previous one was disbanded in November following a court case by the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association against former sports minister Zizi Kodwa for appointing it without consultation as per the Act.
Kodwa revisited the matter by announcing a consultative process before appointing the board in May, which had to hit the ground running amid a backlog of issues needing to be attended.
Some promoters have waited since April to be issued with licensing, including GroundUp Promotions, whose boss Loyiso Magqaza said the delay had led to some of his funders dumping him.
BSA acting chief executive Mandla Ntlanganiso said licensing for the second quarter would open from July to September.
He said 1,212 licences had been approved, featuring 720 boxers, 88 promoters, 141 managers, 105 trainers, 56 seconds, 15 ring announcers, 79 ring officials and eight matchmakers.
“We are pleased to say successful applicants underwent the induction session and wrote assessments as prescribed by the Boxing Act and regulations,” he said.
Regarding calls for promoters to make arrangements with BSA over the debt they owe in sanctioning fees stemming from levies, Ntlanganiso revealed that there had been progress, with a good number approaching the regulatory body.
However, a concern remains with the increasing number of boxers who did not get fights in the previous financial year, with BSA promising to tackle the problem by engaging with promoters to find a solution.
Almost 50% of promoters could not organise a single tournament in the last financial year, leading to close to 250 boxers being inactive.
“This picture needs to change drastically if we are going to live up to our theme of coining this year as #YearofBoxingGlove,” Ntlanganiso said.
The BSA board is scheduled to meet the NPBPA, which wrote to it to iron out several issues after the board appealed for an amicable resolution to their differences instead of choosing legal action.
DispatchLIVE
BSA releases licensing amid mooted promoters, board meeting
Delay has led to a number of boxers being inactive for months
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The saga over the boxing licensing for the first quarter was finally put to rest after Boxing SA released approved licences at the weekend.
The body had been under pressure from promoters to lift the lid on the licensing, with some of them complaining that they had to delay organising tournaments, potentially chasing away funders who could not be subjected to a long wait.
Among the reasons for the delay was the new board taking office after the previous one was disbanded in November following a court case by the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association against former sports minister Zizi Kodwa for appointing it without consultation as per the Act.
Kodwa revisited the matter by announcing a consultative process before appointing the board in May, which had to hit the ground running amid a backlog of issues needing to be attended.
Some promoters have waited since April to be issued with licensing, including GroundUp Promotions, whose boss Loyiso Magqaza said the delay had led to some of his funders dumping him.
BSA acting chief executive Mandla Ntlanganiso said licensing for the second quarter would open from July to September.
He said 1,212 licences had been approved, featuring 720 boxers, 88 promoters, 141 managers, 105 trainers, 56 seconds, 15 ring announcers, 79 ring officials and eight matchmakers.
“We are pleased to say successful applicants underwent the induction session and wrote assessments as prescribed by the Boxing Act and regulations,” he said.
Regarding calls for promoters to make arrangements with BSA over the debt they owe in sanctioning fees stemming from levies, Ntlanganiso revealed that there had been progress, with a good number approaching the regulatory body.
However, a concern remains with the increasing number of boxers who did not get fights in the previous financial year, with BSA promising to tackle the problem by engaging with promoters to find a solution.
Almost 50% of promoters could not organise a single tournament in the last financial year, leading to close to 250 boxers being inactive.
“This picture needs to change drastically if we are going to live up to our theme of coining this year as #YearofBoxingGlove,” Ntlanganiso said.
The BSA board is scheduled to meet the NPBPA, which wrote to it to iron out several issues after the board appealed for an amicable resolution to their differences instead of choosing legal action.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos