Sport

Courage helped Highbury gain promotion

Upwardly mobile Gqeberha side dream of reaching top flight in coming years

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 24 June 2024

Highbury are the toast of Eastern Cape football after the club gained promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (former National First Division) in Upington on Friday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...