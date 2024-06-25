Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi against Proteas, Oz go home

Afghanistan reached the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a dramatic eight-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth Lewis System in St Vincent on Monday, joining India as the qualifiers from Group 1 and sending Australia home.

Bangladesh also had a chance to progress or send Australia through with a victory but the Afghans dismissed them for 105 to take the win they needed to set up a first World Cup semifinal against South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad on Wednesday (Thursday, 2.30am SA time).

India, who beat Australia by 24 runs earlier in St Lucia to leave the qualification hopes of the 2021 champions hanging by a thread, will take on title holders England in the second semifinal in Guyana on Thursday.

Afghanistan hopes were dented when they were restricted to a modest 115-5 but skipper Rashid Khan took 4-23 and Naveen-ul-Haq 4-26 in a defiant bowling effort that delivered victory.

The last few overs were high drama played out well past midnight local time with Bangladesh needing roughly a run a ball and the DLS calculations in case of more rain changing with every wicket and boundary.