Highbury need municipal help in securing PSL-accredited home stadium
Newly-promoted side want to operate from their Gqeberha base
Newly-promoted Highbury Football Club are determined to remain in Gqeberha provided they are able to get assistance from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in securing proper stadium options to submit to the Premier Soccer League before the Motsepe Foundation Championship starts in late August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.