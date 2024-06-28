A titanic battle is expected when the Proteas take on India in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday from 4.30pm (SA time).
South Africa qualified for the final after beating Afghanistan in their semifinal during the week.
The Proteas' winning momentum in the tournament has sparked excitement among South Africans, with hundreds of sports fans on social media calling for the SABC to broadcast the final.
Sports fan Zakes van Tonder started a petition on Change.org, appealing for the SABC to broadcast the final.
“Cricket unifies South Africans across various backgrounds, bridging the gaps and bringing joy to countless enthusiasts of the sport. However, many cannot afford to pay for DStv to see our beloved country participate in its first T20 World Cup final.
“The SABC has the platform to make this event accessible to everyone. It is within their scope of service to broadcast public events that bear national significance, as centred in their mandate. We believe SABC airing the T20 World Cup final is not just about cricket; it is about the South African spirit of unity and sportsmanship,” the petition read.
POLL | Can the Proteas beat India to bring the World Cup trophy home?
