South Africa’s bowlers, who ahead of the tournament were cited as the team’s weak area, have been at the forefront of the campaign, prospering in conditions that have suited them.
The majority of the pitches they’ve played on have not been suitable for the T20 format, or indeed to enable a more balanced contest, but the Proteas have rolled up their sleeves and got on with it. The batters have accepted that their averages and strikes will take a hit.
“I think [the batters] have performed really well. You have to compare apples with apples; the conditions have been really, really tough,” said Miller.
“We have adapted really well in this World Cup. We’ve had competitive scores, considering the conditions, and as a unit we trust our openers. Reeza [Hendricks] and Quinny [De Kock], they have set things up ... if they lose a wicket up front they give the best information, and we will trust that process and go according to what we are given [in the final].”
Ignoring distractions has been a strong trait of Markram’s team, who haven’t been hung up about pitches, opponents or the lousy travel schedule.
“We are going with the flow, trusting our skill and ability and we are supporting each other,” said Miller.
Proteas and India chasing history in T20 final
South Africa and India meet in Saturday’s T20 World Cup final with both desperate to rewrite a troubled history marked by underachievement.
For financial powerhouse India, which has had every whim catered for at this tournament, a decade without a trophy hangs over a generation of players who’ve been elevated to levels of superstardom unknown in the sport’s history.
India’s last title was the Champions Trophy in 2013, a tournament barely anyone remembers.
They last won an ODI World Cup in 2011 — under MS Dhoni — and he was also captain when they achieved their only success in the T20 World Cup, at the inaugural event in 2007.
Last year’s loss in the ODI World Cup final was arguably the most painful. At a tournament with a strong undercurrent of politics, which the ruling BJP party used as a means to further inflate Narendra Modi's presidency ahead of that country’s general election, Rohit Sharma’s team failed.
That it came at the venue that carries Modi’s name, in the city — Ahmadabad — where he began his political life and in front of the man himself, added to the embarrassment.
At this T20 World Cup, India is the only team that has played all its matches at 10.30am local time, primarily to cater to the large TV audience in India, where it is 8pm.
Given the logistical challenges endured by so many teams throughout the competition, including the Proteas, who played three night matches — which started at 8.30pm local time — it is a significant advantage for the Indians.
Sharma’s side go into Saturday’s final as strong favourites.
POLL | Should SABC pull out all the stops to broadcast Proteas in World Cup final?
They are a well balanced team, with powerful batters, led by the captain himself, and a dynamic well-rounded bowling unit, with Jasprit Bumrah the best all-format bowler in the world.
South Africa need not fear them however. It may be the Proteas’ first final at a men's ICC event, but they’ve performed on the edge throughout, thriving when the pressure has been at its most intense.
In that regard they have not conformed to their historic stereotype.
Captain Aiden Markram and David Miller explained this week how the players had formed strong bonds in the last two years, forging an identity and clarity that has made them a stronger tournament team than previous Proteas sides.
“It makes a difference when you are playing together for some time. You grow together, through failure, through successes, so it’s about learning together as a team and when you do get those important moments, you all recognise it, that makes a big difference,” said Miller.
