Ruthless India thump England to reach T20 World Cup final against Proteas

A dominant India ended England's title defence by handing them a 68-run thumping in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday and secure their place in the final against South Africa.

Put into bat in the rain-hit match, India posted a strong 171-7 with skipper Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) scoring bulk of the runs on a slow track at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The 2007 champions then returned to bundle out England for 103 inside 17 overs with their spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav wreaking havoc with the turning ball.

It will be a clash of the tournament's two unbeaten sides when India lock horns with South Africa in Bridgetown on Saturday.

“It's very satisfying to win this game,” an elated Rohit, playing potentially his last T20 World Cup, said.

“We worked really hard as a unit. To win like that was a great effort from everybody.”

Rain and a wet outfield delayed start of the match and England captain Jos Buttler elected to field after winning the toss.