India beat SA by seven runs in a heart-stopping final to win the Twenty20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.
Electing to bat on a dry surface, 2007 champions India overcame a top-order meltdown to post a competitive 176-7.
Virat Kohli (76) struck his first 50 of this World Cup and Axar Patel smashed 47 to power India to a healthy total.
Anrich Nortjé and Keshav Maharaj claimed two wickets apiece for SA.
The Proteas suffered a top-order collapse of their own but Quinton de Kock (39) and Tristan Stubbs (31) put their chase back on track.
Heinrich Klaasen (52) then counterattacked in spectacular fashion but India's impeccable death-overs bowling restricted SA to 169-8. — Reuters
India beat SA by seven runs to win T20 World Cup
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
