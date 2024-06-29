Sport

Kaizer Chiefs confirm parting ways with Keagan Dolly and other players

By SPORT STAFF - 29 June 2024
Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium on November 08, 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed parting ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been released alongside fellow midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe, defender Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo.

“The club has conducted discussions with various players' representatives and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.

“There have been some decisions made, though, and the players have been released at the end of their contracts.”

Dolly joined Chiefs in July 2021 with high expectations but during his time with the Glamour Boys he was troubled by injuries.

Amakhosi are currently going through massive changes both on and off the field as the preparations for the new campaign continues.

Chiefs are expected to head into the 2024/25 season with a completely new technical team to be led by incoming head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Elson Ayanda Sithole.

The 23-year-old shot stopper joins the Citizens from newly promoted side Magesi FC.

