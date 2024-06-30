Junior Boks off to a flying start in world champs against Fiji

The Junior Springboks started their 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in commanding fashion at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday by beating Fiji 57-7 (halftime 31-0) in their tournament opener.

The South Africans scored eight tries in a strong showing of their intent and bar some second half lapses in concentration and a yellow card, played with commitment and purpose throughout.

The Junior Boks secured their four-try bonus point in the first half, and each of those five-pointers were things of beauty.

All four were scored by the backs but the first two had a huge Bathobele Hlekani stamp on them. The big lock produced two strong runs in quick succession and on both occasions, the momentum created by those bursts opened gaps on the outside.

The opening try came after Fiji were penalised after a Hlekani burst. The Junior Boks quick-tapped and via a number of dummy runners, Jurenzo Julius got his hands on the ball to dot down nine minutes in. Liam Koen converted and the Junior Boks were up and running after 10 minutes.

Another strong burst by Hlekani had Fiji on the ropes again and when the ball was worked wide, fullback Michail Damon slid through a gap to score in the corner. Koen converted for a 14-0 lead after as many minutes.

The home side's forward pack were starting to call the shots in the tight phases too and a big scrum 20 minutes in resulted in a penalty to the Boks. Koen slotted his first penalty of the tournament from metres out to push the lead to 17-0.

Koen fluffed a second attempt from 50m five minutes later but converted a delightful try by Joel Leotlela 30 minutes in. Fiji conceded a yellow card and South Africa opted for a scrum. A strong right shoulder gave Julius some space and once he turned the Fijian defence around and offloaded to Leotlela, the winger went over in the corner. Koen's conversion from a tight angle made the lead 24-0.

It became 31-0 three minutes later when Julius scored under the sticks after some delightful interplay amongst the outside backs. Koen converted.

Julius turned villain soon after, though, for a tip tackle and he was yellow-carded on the stroke of half time.

The second half delivered more green and gold dominance. Hooker Luca Bakkes scored early after coming around the corner at a ruck and Koen pushed the lead to 38-0.

Fiji finally got on the board with a try by prop Anare Caginavanua.

South Africa coach Bafana Nhleko called on his bench early in the second half and it took the replacements some time to find their rhythm.

The local favourites conceded several penalties at the breakdown, which added to their stutter. They finally found their groove in the 65th minute. Flanker Sibabalwe Mahashe crashed over after several strong runs by his teammates.

Fiji conceded another yellow card in the process for a high tackle and immediately paid the price. Mahashe first scored and then created the next try. A strong burst by the flank had Fiji in trouble and when his offload was gathered by Likhona Finca, the replacement winger crashed over in the corner.

Asad Moos then instigated a break down the blindside from a scrum and after some good interplay was the final receiver of a try-scoring pass. The scrumhalf scored in the corner and his try was superbly converted from the touch line by Tyler Sefoor, who had replaced Koen earlier in the half.

Scorers

Junior Springboks 57 (31) — Tries: Jurenzo Julius (2), Michail Damon, Joel Leotlela, Luca Bakkes, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Likhona Finca, Asad Sefoor. Conversions: Liam Koen (5), Tyler Sefoor (2). Penalty goal: Koen.

Fiji 7 (0) — Try: Anare Caginavanua. Conversion: Bogi Kikau

