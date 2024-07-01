Late Kolo Muani goal gives France win over tame Belgium

Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored with a deflected shot five minutes from time to give France a nervy but deserved 1-0 Euro 2024 last 16 win over a disappointing Belgium on Monday.

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N'Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to bundle his shot in off the leg of Jan Vertonghen.

France will now meet the winner of Monday's match between Portugal and Slovenia in the quarterfinals in Hamburg on Friday.

It was a fittingly scruffy decider for an underwhelming game, but France at least looked like they were trying to win it.

It was a meeting between officially the second (France) and third (Belgium) best teams in the world, but after both limped into the knockout stage via unimpressive final group-stage draws, managing only two goals apiece from their three games, they looked extremely cautious in attack.