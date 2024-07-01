McLaughlin-Levrone sets world record on last night of US Olympic trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the women's 400m hurdles world record for the fifth time on Sunday after crossing the line in 50.65 seconds at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion improved on her previous mark of 50.68 set two years ago at the same Hayward Field track and will travel to Paris to defend her title.

McLaughlin-Levrone was in a state of disbelief after posting such a quick time.

“I'm just amazed, baffled and in shock,” she said.

Anna Cockrell (52.64) was second while Jasmine Jones (52.77) took third.

McLaughlin-Levrone exploded out of the blocks and took the lead immediately, gliding over each hurdle in a technically flawless performance.

Cockrell and Jones were left to battle for the last two spots on the podium as McLaughlin-Levrone was all on her own around the final turn.