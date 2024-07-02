Defending champion Vondrousova falls at first Wimbledon hurdle

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago.

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

“Yeah, it just didn't go as planned today,” a downcast Vondrousova said, adding that despite her best efforts the pressure of defending the title had got to her. “I feel like even if you don't want to think about it, you just think about it ... all the time here, I see posters here and everything, my name everywhere.

“Today I was really nervous since the start. I couldn't shake it off. Also she was playing good. I didn't have many chances to come back into the match or she didn't give me many free points. Yeah, credit to her. I'm going to come back stronger, I hope.

“It was an amazing feeling to go back on Centre Court. Now it's like mixed feelings. I love to be here. I would love to stay longer also. Yeah, today was really tough.”