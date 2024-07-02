Eritrean Girmay becomes first Black African to win a Tour de France stage

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a stage on the Tour de France when he prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the end of the third stage on Monday.

Girmay, who was already the first Black African to win a grand tour stage at the 2022 Giro d'Italia, timed his effort to perfection to beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud de Lie, second and third respectively.

Richard Carapaz took the overall lead, becoming the first rider from Ecuador to wear the yellow jersey, which he snatched from the shoulders of Tadej Pogacar on added places without time differences.

Pre-stage favourite Jasper Philipsen of Belgium was involved in a huge crash with 2.3km left of the stage.

Pogacar, as well as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, were unaffected as Carapaz fought his way to the front of the peloton to make sure he would claim the yellow jersey.

In a very nervy sprint, Girmay was close to the safety barriers but kept his cool to give his Intermarche-Wanty team their first victory on the Tour.