Fed-up members break away from Safa Buffalo City

Unhappy group to set up new regional football structure

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 02 July 2024

A football storm is brewing in Buffalo City with long-serving members of Safa Buffalo City breaking away from the body to form their own structure, stressing unhappiness with how the executive of the ruling body is running the game. ..

