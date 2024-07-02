Sport

Malen double helps Dutch reach Euro last eight with Romania win

By Nick Said - 02 July 2024
Donyell Malen celebrates scoring Netherlands' third goal with Xavi Simons as cups are thrown onto the pitch by Romania fans in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match at Munich Football Arena on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Leonhard Simon

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo scored his third goal of the European Championship and Donyell Malen added two more late on as the Dutch burst back into form with a lively display to defeat Romania 3-0 in their last-16 fixture on Tuesday.

They had been lambasted by their media and fans for a poor defensive display in their final group game, a 3-2 loss to Austria, but were more composed and in control as they reach the Euro quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.

They took the lead after 20 minutes when Gakpo drilled a low angled shot home at goalkeeper Florin Nita's near post before Malan's late double helped set up a quarterfinal with Austria or Turkey, who play later on Tuesday, in Berlin on Saturday.

The Netherlands had two thirds of possession and almost five times more chances in the game to underline their superiority as Virgil van Dijk struck the post with a header and Gakpo had a second effort ruled out for offside. 

Reuters

