Rublev crashes out of Wimbledon, Djokovic eases past Kopriva

Russian sixth-seed Andrey Rublev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-4 5-7 6-2 7-6(5) to world No.122 Francisco Comesana of Argentina, playing his first match at a Grand Slam.

Rublev, who last year reached the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, frequently lost his temper, screamed out loud, and ranted at his courtside coaching team.

At one point in the third set the 26-year-old, who also had a meltdown at the French Open in May, smashed his racket repeatedly over his knee, leaving it bloody and bruised for the rest of the match.

“I didn't behave today as in Paris, but still I could do much better. This is not the way. Of course it's the main priority to be able during all the match to be positive,” he told reporters, while acknowledging his opponent's fine performance.

“I had a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities. I didn't make them. The guy was playing really well, 10-points mentality, and he deserve to win,” he said.

Indeed, Comesana thoroughly belied his lack of experience — contesting only his second grass court match at any level, professional or junior — and played with poise and control from the start.