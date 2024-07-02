Rublev crashes out of Wimbledon, Djokovic eases past Kopriva
Russian sixth-seed Andrey Rublev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-4 5-7 6-2 7-6(5) to world No.122 Francisco Comesana of Argentina, playing his first match at a Grand Slam.
Rublev, who last year reached the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, frequently lost his temper, screamed out loud, and ranted at his courtside coaching team.
At one point in the third set the 26-year-old, who also had a meltdown at the French Open in May, smashed his racket repeatedly over his knee, leaving it bloody and bruised for the rest of the match.
“I didn't behave today as in Paris, but still I could do much better. This is not the way. Of course it's the main priority to be able during all the match to be positive,” he told reporters, while acknowledging his opponent's fine performance.
“I had a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities. I didn't make them. The guy was playing really well, 10-points mentality, and he deserve to win,” he said.
Indeed, Comesana thoroughly belied his lack of experience — contesting only his second grass court match at any level, professional or junior — and played with poise and control from the start.
▪︎ Grand Slam debut— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024
▪︎ First win on tour
▪︎ Second match ever on grass
Amazing scenes as Francisco Comesana knocks out No.6 seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(5) 🇦🇷#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wvY5Znt9uj
The 23-year-old broke Rublev for a 3-2 lead in the first set and then held to win it, much to the frustration of Rublev.
Rublev broke back early in the second and began to assert himself, frequently wrong-footing Comesana or drawing him into long rallies and overpowering him with powerful forehand shots.
Comesana fought his way back from three set points down twice in the second set before losing it.
But the Argentinian, who fired down 21 aces in all, powered through the rain-interrupted third set and narrowly outdid Rublev for guile and accuracy in the fourth before drawing an unforced error from the Russian to finish the match in style.
“I dreamed to play here. I'm so happy I don't know what to say now,” he said in an on-court interview.
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical display to beat Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 and reach the second round.
Playing with a support on his right leg after a minor operation less than four weeks ago that cut short his French Open, the 37-year-old made a solid start and drew first blood in a marathon fourth game.
"I'm so happy, I don't know what to say"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2024
Francisco Comesana is in dreamland after upsetting Andrey Rublev 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5BmruCog1O
The Serb, bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title to end his trophy drought this year, broke on his sixth attempt and breezed through the opening set under the Centre Court roof before heaping the pressure on Kopriva early in the next.
He let out a big roar having grabbed another break after a 21-shot rally and used it as a platform to double his advantage in the match, as the 123rd-ranked Kopriva struggled to keep pace with last year's runner-up.
The Wimbledon main draw debutant offered resistance early in the third set but was unable to subdue second seed Djokovic, who shifted up another gear to run away with the match.
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena to get his latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam triumph up and running.
The German came up against a spirited Carballes Baena, who is 60 places below him in the world rankings, but his powerful serve and whipped forehand sent him through in straight sets.
A nervy Carballes Baena had to save three break points in the first game of the match but recovered to hold. The 31-year-old sent a backhand long in the fifth game to give Zverev the break and the German broke once more before wrapping up the set in little more than 30 minutes.
Carballes Baena battled but had no answer to Zverev's serve which averaged around 125 miles per hour and produced 18 aces.
The Spaniard was broken in the fifth game after a rally in which Zverev had Carballes Baena sprinting from one end of the court to the other.
Another battle to stay on serve woke up the crowd who tried to cheer on the underdog, but they could not prevent Zverev from closing out the set.
Zverev, runner-up at the French Open last month, broke straight away in the third but then had to save three break points as Carballes Baena increased his attacks. However, that just opened the door for Zverev to race ahead and seal the win.
Reuters