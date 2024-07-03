Sport

POLL | Will Sundowns collapse if Rulani Mokwena leaves?

By TIMESLIVE - 03 July 2024
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is in the spotlight as tensions continue to simmer in Chloorkop.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Problems in the Mamelodi Sundowns camp were laid bare for all to see this week as coach Rulani Mokwena was a no-show for the team's preseason camp training.

TimesLIVE reported Mokwena and his assistants Michael Loftman and Sinethemba Badela did not report for the team’s first training session at Chloorkop on Tuesday.

The coach was also not at the University of Pretoria’s High-Performance Centre on Monday where Downs' players did their medicals in preparation for preseason.

Tensions at Chloorkop have been pinned on Mokwena being at loggerheads with the team's technical director Flemming Berg.

Rulani Mokwena a no-show at Sundowns training as he nears shock exit

Rulani Mokwena has missed Mamelodi Sundowns’ opening two days of their preseason camp as he edges towards the exit door at Chloorkop.
1 day ago

Mokwena developed a winning momentum with his players dominating Bafana Bafana squads. As the sole head coach, Mokwena has led Downs to their sixth and seventh DStv Premiership titles, setting a new 16-team points record of 73 last campaign.

He reached successive Caf Champions League semifinals and won the inaugural African Football League (AFL) last campaign. Highlights for Mokwena at Sundowns were winning the AFL where they beat Moroccan rivals Wydad Casablanca and wrapping up the season's Premiership title with six matches to spare.

Winning the league in 2023-2024, the Brazilians came close to becoming South Africa's “Invincibles” as they lost only one game over the season, on the final day of the season away to Cape Town City.

