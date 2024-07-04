Beleaguered Bulldogs hope to use Mthatha venue as fortress
The Border Bulldogs hope to use their adopted home ground, the Mthatha Stadium, as a fortress to help turn their season around when they host provincial neighbours the EP Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash on Saturday (kickoff 3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.