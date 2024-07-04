Coach Walter encouraged by Proteas improvement despite defeat in final

South Africa went down by seven runs to India in a gripping final in Barbados on Saturday.
Though the pain of defeat in Saturday’s World Cup final is still raw, Proteas head coach Rob Walter said the rapid progress made by the national team in the past 18 months is reason for optimism.
“We’ve made strides, but by no means are we the finished article,” Walter said on Thursday, after returning from the Caribbean.
“The team achieved great things in a short time. We have progressed. This World Cup showed that, you look at the small moments this team won, which in the past hasn’t gone our way.
“There was resilience, a great skill set and we showed great versatility. The team is continuing to grow.”
Just under two years after Temba Bavuma — captain at the 2022 T20 World Cup — fought back tears after his side were eliminated before the knockout stage of that tournament, CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe explained how the incremental improvements witnessed in that period were a result of more self-belief.
“There’s been complete buy-in from domestic coaches and without their support of the national strategy we would be struggling,” said Nkwe.
“The energy has changed. There have been important lessons from previous World Cups, players, coaches, administrators have bought into the new vision.
“The energy from last year’s World Cup was superb. Not everyone expected the team to perform the way it did. That momentum built belief with the players, you saw that now in this tournament.”
It had been a protracted journey for those players and the management staff, who returned to South Africa after the tournament because of Hurricane Beryl which has battered the region in the past few days.
A large portion of the team are contracted to T20 Leagues in the US and Sri Lanka and made their way to those destinations, with only Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi from the playing squad returning to South Africa this week.
Baartman will only have five days at home in Oudtshoorn before he flies to the UK where he has been contracted to Hampshire for the T20 Blast tournament.
