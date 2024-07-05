Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan Malesela

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 05 July 2024
Coach Dan Malesela says the PSL needs a strong Kaizer Chiefs.
Coach Dan Malesela says the PSL needs a strong Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/ VisionView

In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan “Dance” Malesela, who talked about different issues.

In this episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela. #SouthAfrica #News #Sports www.timeslive.co.za

Malesela, who has coached Premier Soccer League clubs including Chippa United, TS Galaxy and Baroka, spoke about problems at Kaizer Chiefs, foreign coaches and players and his coaching methodology.

Since he left National First Division Baroka last month, Malesela has been out of a job and said he is available because he enjoys imparting knowledge to younger and hungry players.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...