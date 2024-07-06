France beat Portugal on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semifinal

Both teams missed a string of chances in 120 minutes of open play at the Volksparkstadion, the best chance falling to Cristiano Ronaldo in the first period of extra time when he skied over from close range.

France's Kylian Mbappe looked uncomfortable in a mask he was wearing for a broken nose and was substituted during extra time.

France will play Spain in Munich on Tuesday for a chance to reach the July 14 final.

The Spanish eliminated hosts German in a far more entertaining encounter earlier on Friday, winning 2-1 thanks to a 119th minute header from Mikel Merino in Stuttgart.