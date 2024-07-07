Swiatek crashes out but Djokovic still in hunt for eighth Wimbledon title

Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon in the biggest shock of this year's Championships so far but Novak Djokovic avoided joining her through the exit door despite another below-par performance on Saturday.

Poland's Swiatek, who clocked up her fifth Grand Slam title at last month's French Open, was beaten 3-6 6-1 6-2 by Yulia Putintseva in the third round as she again struggled on grass.

“I know what I need to change, and I'll do that,” the world No 1 told reporters after her 21-match winning streak came to an end on Court One.

“My tank of really pushing myself to the limits became suddenly empty. I was kind of surprised.”

Seven-time champion Djokovic moved into the fourth round but only after dropping the opening set to Alexei Popyrin.

The 37-year-old Serb, seeded two, stayed on course for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) win to set up a clash with Danish dynamo Holger Rune.