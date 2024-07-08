Eight members of the squad, including skipper Temba Bavuma, will be part of a training camp in Durban next week.
Jansen omitted, Breetzke gets call-up for West Indies Tests
Sports reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
All-rounder Marco Jansen was the surprise omission from a 16-man squad named by Shukri Conrad for the Proteas’ two Test series against the West Indies next month.
The 24-year-old left-arm seamer has played in 13 Tests and has produced fine displays with bat and ball but was left out of the squad to rest, according to CSA.
“The decision to rest Marco Jansen was taken to allow a conditioning period aimed at ensuring optimal physical and mental wellbeing, given the season-long workloads,” Conrad said.
Jansen’s Warriors teammate Matthew Breetzke is the only new face in the squad which plays two Tests against the West Indies in Trinidad from August 7 and in Guyana from August 15.
Breetzke has been one of the shining lights on the domestic scene in recent seasons with his one-day form earning him six T20 International caps.
He made 322 runs in four matches for the Warriors last season, including a career-best 188 against KZN-Inland.
Breetzke caught Conrad’s eye on the SA A tour to Sri Lanka last year, making a half century as a No 3 in that series, and fits the bill as a player with attacking intent which the Proteas head coach prefers.
Breetzke will be one of the candidates to open the batting with Aiden Markram, with Ryan Rickelton, who was also recalled for the Test squad after missing out on selection for the India series last summer.
Dane Paterson and Dane Piedt were also retained from the Proteas team which toured New Zealand in February, with Piedt a strong candidate for the second Test which will be played on what is normally a turning track in Guyana.
Eight members of the squad, including skipper Temba Bavuma, will be part of a training camp in Durban next week.
South Africa won the past five Tests against West Indies, including a 2-0 triumph on their Caribbean tour in 2021.
Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma* (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke*, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi*, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder*, Lungi Ngidi*, Dane Paterson*, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne*.
*Players will be attending a training camp in Durban next week.
