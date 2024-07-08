Sport

POLL | Do you think Nasreddine Nabi can turn around Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes?

By TIMESLIVE - 08 July 2024
Former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi is the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach.
Former Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi is the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach.
Image: DJAFFAR LADJAL/BACKPAGEPIX

After coach Cavin Johnson was shown the door last week, Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.

Amakhosi confirmed the appointment of the 58-year-old on Sunday, and he has started work at the club's pre-season training camp in Türkiye.

Amakhosi ended the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with their worst finish in 10th place under Johnson, and missed out on the season-opening MTN8 in the process.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024