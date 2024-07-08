After coach Cavin Johnson was shown the door last week, Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.
Amakhosi confirmed the appointment of the 58-year-old on Sunday, and he has started work at the club's pre-season training camp in Türkiye.
Amakhosi ended the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with their worst finish in 10th place under Johnson, and missed out on the season-opening MTN8 in the process.
POLL | Do you think Nasreddine Nabi can turn around Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes?
Image: DJAFFAR LADJAL/BACKPAGEPIX
