Bulldogs draw on history for Kavaliers clash

The Border Bulldogs’ technical team is digging deep into history to inspire the players to push for salvation in their final game of the season against the high-flying Boland Kavaliers on Saturday.
Fresh from the humbling experience of being walloped 69-26 by the EP Elephants at their new home, the Mthatha Stadium, the Bulldogs face an uphill battle to salvage some pride when they welcome the unbeaten Kavaliers in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at Police Park.
The mood in the Bulldogs camp was sombre after the weekend drubbing and coach David Dobela was faced with the task of psychologically whipping the players back into mental fitness.
“We will die in the field of play to gain some semblance of respect in front of our fans,” Dobela said.
“We have proven that we can fight and while our performance against EP was disappointing, we are proud of the fact that we came to life in the last 20 minutes of the game and matched them strength for strength.
“If we can show the same fighting spirit at least we will be proud of how we finished the season.”
The positive aspect for Dobela is that the loss was not amplified by injuries — only flanker Hlomla Payi and lock Camagu Dlisani face a late fitness test.
Awonke Sondishe, who collided with EP prop Siya Nzuzo, leaving him prone for almost 10 minutes, has been given the all-clear to train with the team.
By Tuesday, the Bulldogs’ management was still fighting for the kickoff to be pushed from 1.30pm to 3pm to maximise home support.
