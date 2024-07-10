Shandre Campbell thanks SuperSport as he makes move to Club Brugge KV in Belgium
SuperSport United have agreed transfer terms with Belgium champions Club Brugge KV for the permanent transfer of highly promising winger Shandre Campbell for an undisclosed fee.
Campbell was one of the key players for coach Gavin Hunt and United with a telling contribution of 30 appearances, five goals and six assists in all competitions last season.
For his troubles he was nominated for DStv Premiership Young Player of the Year and Nedbank Player of the Year at the PSL awards but he lost out to Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates.
“I would like to thank the head coach Gavin Hunt for putting his faith and trust in me during the season and for never doubting me,” he said.
“I feel privileged to have worked with all the outstanding SuperSport United coaches and support staff who have guided me to be the best that I can be in every age group since I was 11.
SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews shares a heartfelt message to Shandre Campbell who is in Belgium following the finalization of his transfer to Club Brugge ✅#MatsatsantsaUnified | #ForeverSpartan pic.twitter.com/uAdrUqGuPK— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 10, 2024
“I would also like to thank the club board and management for taking care of me and the other academy players in such a special way. A huge thank you to the players as well, without them my move to Europe wouldn’t have been possible.
United CEO Stanley Matthews said Campbell has an opportunity to show what he can do at higher level.
“Shandre is a super talented home-grown young player who we are proud to have had in our system since he was 11. He is humble and disciplined and works consistently hard at every training session to improve his game.
“He has been presented with a unique opportunity at Club Brugge to play in a world-class environment with and against the best players that Europe has to offer. We are confident that Shandre will flourish and become one of South Africa’s brightest stars for the next decade.”
Matthews added that Campbell’s move shows the importance of Dstv Diski Challenge (DDC).
“It speaks volumes for the PSL and the Dstv Diski Challenge that Shandre could elevate himself through the PSL ecosystem to the international stage without a trial.
“We hope he is a catalyst for more of our young players to make their way to the biggest and best leagues in the world. Our club is part of a Multichoice Group that prides itself on enriching lives and we are delighted to live that value system through this groundbreaking move for Shandre”.