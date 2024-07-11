In the 27th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey “The Postman” Modiba.
Modiba speaks about his “inverting role” at Sundowns, brotherhood at Bafana Bafana who finished third at Afcon, the departure of former coach Rulani Mokwena, the team’s ambitions for next season and also shares his thoughts on VAR.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘We want to win everything’: Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at Sundowns
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
Modiba is going to be key for coaches Manqoba Mnqgithi and Steve Komphela as they navigate another congested campaign where they will compete in seven competitions.
