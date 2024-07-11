Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘We want to win everything’: Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at Sundowns

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 11 July 2024
Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba reflects on life at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba reflects on life at Mamelodi Sundowns. 
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 27th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey “The Postman” Modiba.

Modiba speaks about his “inverting role” at Sundowns, brotherhood at Bafana Bafana who finished third at Afcon, the departure of former coach Rulani Mokwena, the team’s ambitions for next season and also shares his thoughts on VAR.

Modiba is going to be key for coaches Manqoba Mnqgithi and Steve Komphela as they navigate another congested campaign where they will compete in seven competitions. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win