NGO takes Cricket SA to court for David Teeger captaincy saga

Non-govermental organisation Citizens for Integrity (CFI) has taken Cricket South Africa to court over its decision to strip David Teeger of the captaincy of the under-19 team before this year’s junior World Cup.

The papers were submitted to Cricket South Africa (CSA) on July 4.

CFI asserts that CSA removed Teeger as captain last October and cited erroneous security threats, and in doing so violated Teeger’s constitutional rights.

“CFI don’t believe there should be political interference in sport … especially for whatever side of the conflict you’re on, a conflict that isn’t going on on our continent,” said Daniel Witz, the attorney acting on behalf of CFI.