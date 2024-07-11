‘We have found the right man,’ says Kaizer Motaung Jr on coach Nasreddine Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs have finally revealed that coach Nasreddine Nabi has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend it by one year.
The Tunisian-born Nabi joined Amakhosi at their preseason training camp in Türkiye a few days ago where he is running the rule on the players as they prepare for the forthcoming campaign.
Amakhosi also confirmed Nabi’s technical team which includes Khalil Ben Youssef (first assistant coach), Fernando Da Cruz (second assistant coach), Ilyes Mzoughi (goalkeeping coach) and Safi Majdi (strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach).
Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to confirm the much-anticipated appointment of Mohamed Nasreddine Nabi to the position of head coach of the men’s senior team.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 11, 2024
The 58-year-old, who holds a UEFA Pro coaching licence, brings with him a new technical support team.#Amakhosi4Life
“After what has been a fairly exhaustive vetting process, it gives us great pleasure to finally welcome our new head coach to Kaizer Chiefs,” said sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal.”
Nabi, 58, has arrived at Amakhosi with a wealth of experience, having coached top teams in Libya, DR Congo, Egypt, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tanzania and Morocco.
