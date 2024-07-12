Sport

Bok captain Siya Kolisi makes plea for help for the people of Cape Town

By LIAM DEL CARME IN DURBAN - 12 July 2024
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi make a plea for help for the people of Cape Town.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi make a plea for help for the people of Cape Town.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made a plea for help for the people of Cape Town which has been lashed by torrential rain this week.

Widespread flooding has occurred across the Western Cape as a powerful Atlantic storm deposited a vast amount of rain in the region. 

Speaking at the team's plush Umhlanga hotel where residents have bathed under bright sunny skies this week, the Bok captain pointed to the plight of the Western Cape. 

“As a team we are thinking of everyone in Cape Town,” said Kolisi.

Boks put unchanged team to the test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named the most experienced starting team in Springbok history when he retained the same 23 players for the second Test ...
Sport
3 days ago

“We've seen what is happening. There is not much we can do from here but I want to ask people if you can help somebody else, please do. It is the perfect time to show ubuntu.

“I know, for some reason we always come together to solve problems in South Africa. If you have resources or time and you can help somebody else, please do. 

“I know there are other things happening around the country. We've seen some horrible videos and images. I know our game is important but people's lives are more important than us. If we can help as a team we will definitely do so. Please lend a helping hand.” 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win