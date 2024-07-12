“We can't help what other people are saying about us but there is one thing I know for sure, plus minus 60-million South Africans know who is the best team in the world.
“Whatever they say on the other side, it's OK. We've got respect for whatever opinions they've got.”
South Africa, who won the last two RWCs, lead Ireland by almost four-and-a-half points at the top of the world rankings but the debate about the best team in the world has been partly fuelled by the team in emerald green's good record against the Springboks.
They went unbeaten against the 2019 and 2023 RWC champions since 2016 before the Boks broke their losing streak in the first Test in Pretoria last weekend.
Ireland, who won the last two Six Nations Championships have a stellar record against most teams and even boast a Test series win in New Zealand.
Winning a Test series in South Africa however continues to elude them but they have the opportunity at Kings Park on Saturday to share the spoils.
Boks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick drives a stake into the ground
Bok assistant coach insists talk of the best team in the world is long settled
Image: Anton Geyser
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick drove a stake into the ground he hoped would end the lingering debate about the identity of the best team in the world.
Fans of South Africa and Ireland have over the last few years offered contrasting opinions about who the best team in the world is but for Stick the matter has long been settled.
“I think that argument for us was settled last year when we won the World Cup, whatever happens on Saturday,” he said on the eve of Saturday's anticipated second Test in Durban.
“Ireland is one of the best teams in the world. Win or lose we will still be the world champions, that won't change. We want to win the game but if we don't we will still be the world champions for the next fours years,” said Stick in reference to the next Rugby World Cup which is actually three years away.
He stressed that South Africans had made up their minds about who the best team on the planet is.
Boks put unchanged team to the test
“We can't help what other people are saying about us but there is one thing I know for sure, plus minus 60-million South Africans know who is the best team in the world.
“Whatever they say on the other side, it's OK. We've got respect for whatever opinions they've got.”
South Africa, who won the last two RWCs, lead Ireland by almost four-and-a-half points at the top of the world rankings but the debate about the best team in the world has been partly fuelled by the team in emerald green's good record against the Springboks.
They went unbeaten against the 2019 and 2023 RWC champions since 2016 before the Boks broke their losing streak in the first Test in Pretoria last weekend.
Ireland, who won the last two Six Nations Championships have a stellar record against most teams and even boast a Test series win in New Zealand.
Winning a Test series in South Africa however continues to elude them but they have the opportunity at Kings Park on Saturday to share the spoils.
Bok captain Siya Kolisi makes plea for help for the people of Cape Town
Much of Ireland's impeccable work and overall improvement has been undermined by their performances at the RWC.
They are yet to reach the semifinals of the sport’s showpiece tournament.
While they beat the Boks in pool play in Paris last year, they again crashed out at the quarterfinal stage when New Zealand beat them at the Stade de France.
“Between World Cups we probably have different goals than what they've got,” reminded Stick.
“We normally try and build squad depth and give players opportunities. That is who we are.
“Maybe they have a different strategy, they want to win 18 games in a row. If it works for them, happy days,” said Stick.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos