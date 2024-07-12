Adams, who has a 19.82 sec personal best, competed for the first time this year on Saturday, clocking 21.50 sec.
“Following this race, I was informed via WhatsApp that I would be withdrawn from the team due to an unsubstantiated ‘perceived lack of fitness’, among other things.
“This decision came just three weeks before the Olympic Games and was communicated to me through an informal and distressing method, showing a lack of respect, professionalism, consistency, and lack of consideration for my mental health.
“It is ironic that ASA, which champions the ‘safeguarding of athletes’, has treated me in this manner without considering the mental health and financial implications.”
It is understood that Adams will be penalised contractually if he doesn’t get to the Olympics.
“I want to set a precedent for all athletes ... Athletes’ dreams should not be crushed by power plays and politics. I will continue to fight for fairness, transparency, and the mental wellbeing of all athletes.”
Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van Niekerk
Sports reporter
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Luxolo Adams is threatening legal action after being dropped from Team South Africa for Wayde van Niekerk, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics.
In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Adams said he felt he had been unfairly treated by Athletics South Africa (ASA), and mentioned its impact on his mental health.
“I am currently seeking urgent legal intervention to prevent ASA from removing me from the team, which I qualified for, and for them to be transparent and consistent in their processes and selection criteria,” he said.
If he were to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to secure his spot in the team, he wouldn’t be the first South African to do so. Alex Peternell, the eventing rider in the 2024 team, did that and won to get into the 2012 London Olympics.
ASA hasn’t given an official explanation as yet — which is poor form on their part — but it would seem their decision to drop Adams Van Niekerk is aimed at maximising the medal potential of the 4x400m and 4x100m relays.
Luxolo Adams wants to keep his Olympic spot from Wayde van Niekerk
ASA persuaded Van Niekerk to switch from the 400m to the 200m, taking Adams’ spot in the 200m. It means that should Adams win his spot back, Van Niekerk, who agreed to drop the 400m in good faith, will be out the team.
“This decision has been incredibly disheartening, especially considering the journey I have undertaken and the mental and physical challenges I have faced,” Adams said.
He pointed out that he qualified in August last year and said he experienced calcification in his hamstring in March this year.
He was named in the team in mid-May. “I promptly sought medical attention, underwent an MRI, and was referred to Prof [Jon] Patricios, a specialist in the field. Throughout my rehabilitation from May to July, I kept ASA informed about my progress,” he said.
“Despite being cleared to compete by my doctor, ASA has decided to withdraw me from the team, citing perceived lack of readiness.”
Wayde van Niekerk withdrawn from Paris Olympic 400m, 'will do 200m'
