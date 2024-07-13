Sport

Flat Bulldogs mauled by Boland

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 13 July 2024
Border Bulldogs No 8 Hugo Bronkhorst carries the ball during the clash against Boland at Police Park on Saturday, July 13, 2024
Image: ALAN EASON

 

"Where to from here?" was the question on the lips of many after the Border Bulldogs suffered a heavy 59-14 defeat to the Boland Cavaliers in their last Carling Currie Cup First Division game of the season at Police Park on Saturday.

By halftime, the writing was already on the wall with the visitors leading 26-0 against the flat home team.

The half-century loss meant Border did not register a single win in the SA Cup earlier in the year and the Currie Cup first division.

Under glorious blue skies at Police Park, head coach David Dobela wanted to finish his project Bulldogs rebuild on a high but it wasn’t to be as his team were found wanting in defence and on the attack.

It appeared the team had given up on the cause from the get-go.

There was nothing to write home about, other than second-half tries from Lukhangele Tshayi and Thembela Falo.

