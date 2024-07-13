In a dramatic turn of events, the South African Football Association (Safa) is in advanced discussions with Tebogo Motlanthe for his sensational return to the organisation.
Motlanthe, who left his CEO position at Safa House in May 2023, is returning as COO and will be working closely with CEO Lydia Monyepao.
TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that a majority of the Safa national executive committee (NEC) members are in favour of this move and want Motlanthe to start as soon as possible.
“They reached out to him on several occasions and he will indeed be returning to Safa House. I just don’t know what his return means for the current CEO (Monyepao) but I guess they will have to find a way of working together,” said an informant who did not want to be named.
Tebogo Motlanthe on the verge of spectacular return to Safa House
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Contacted on Saturday morning, Motlanthe did not want to comment on this matter and Monyepao could not be reached as her mobile phone rang unanswered several times.
When he left Safa, Motlanthe insisted he did not have a personal problem with president Danny Jordaan but pointed out there were organisational disagreements.
Since leaving Safa, Motlanthe has been busy with football matters after he was appointed by Caf to work on club licensing. He recently concluded a course in Botswana and has another one in Namibia.
It is also believed he has been consulting for Safa on legal issues and membership and is currently the CEO of Motsepe Foundation Championship newbies Kruger United.
