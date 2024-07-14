Doping scandal shakes Border Rugby
Disciplinary action still to be taken against two players at centre of scandal as investigation is ongoing
Border Rugby has been rocked by a doping scandal with two Bulldogs players testing positive for a banned substance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.