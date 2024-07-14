Sport

Police claim hat-trick of Border Super league titles

Sights now set on SA’s biggest club competition, the Gold Cup

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 14 July 2024

East London Police cemented their presence in the Border Rugby history books when they won the Border Super League for the third consecutive year on Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win