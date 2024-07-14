Uneasy review for Dobela to present to Border management in coming weeks
The Border Bulldogs’ lack of performance in the 2024 season may be a bitter pill for the team’s supporters to swallow, but head coach David Dobela has urged the public and management not to give up on his rebuilding project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.