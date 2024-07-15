“You heard a prophetic message from me yesterday, meaning ‘[if] I don't go to Durban, the Springboks will lose the game. Today [Saturday], the Springboks lost 25-24 against Ireland.”
'My lucky charm was not there': Mama Joy blames Springboks' loss on her absence in Durban
Junior News Reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, known for her unwavering support of national sports teams, believes her absence at Kings Park Stadium in Durban led to the Springboks' loss to Ireland in the second Test.
Earlier this month, minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie cancelled sponsorship of fans’ trips to support national teams.
Chauke previously benefited from the department, which sometimes financed her travel to watch various national teams at local and international tournaments.
“Mama Joy's Springboks lucky charm was not there. [In the] previous game I was on [a] fast and pray[ed] for my team, but today I ate pap and vleis in the morning and during the game I was snacking.
“Next game, let's bet, if I am there we will win the game,” Chauke said after the Springboks' narrow 25-24 loss to Ireland.
Chauke believes she is the “lucky charm” for the Boks and prophesied about the loss.
