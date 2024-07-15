The world champion Springboks will also play six Tests in the Rugby Championship and three more on a tour of Europe in November.
Springboks add five players to squad for Portugal Test
Coach Rassie Erasmus suggests he will field a much changed team
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
South Africa have added five players to their squad for the one-off Test with Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday but will be without lock Franco Mostert and centre Damian de Allende.
Mostert was injured in the 25-24 loss to Ireland in Durban on Saturday, while De Allende has been released for personal reasons, though it is likely the duo would have been rested.
Winger Edwill van der Merwe also misses out with injury having been in a strong position to start.
Loose forwards Elrigh Louw and Ruan Venter, prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and fullback Quan Horn have been added to the squad, with coach Rassie Erasmus suggesting he will field a much changed team against the Portuguese.
“It was always part of our planning to expose a few players to top-class international rugby against Portugal in line with our objective to build squad depth with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup,” Erasmus said.
Rassie laments Willie's early exit
The world champion Springboks will also play six Tests in the Rugby Championship and three more on a tour of Europe in November.
“This is a long and challenging season and it’s vital we manage the players well to allow them to regenerate to maximise their performances,” Erasmus said.
Saturday’s Test against the Portuguese will be a first meeting between the two sides. Erasmus is expected to name his match-day 23 on Tuesday.
SA squad:
Props: Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Trevor Nyakane, Thomas du Toit
Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Johan Grobbelaar, Andre-Hugo Venter
Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, RG Snyman
Loose forwards: Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos, Ruan Venter, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg
Flyhalves: Handré Pollard, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok
Centres: Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel
Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi, Quan Horn.
