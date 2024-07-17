Boks count the cost of Ireland series

Four injured Springboks will miss the start of the Rugby Championship as the World Champions still count the cost of their drawn series against Ireland.

Lock Franco Mostert broke a leg, Malcolm Marx injured his knee, while Pieter-Steph du Toit has an undisclosed injury that may also rule him out of the August 10 Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Mostert will be sidelined for six weeks, Du Toit is out for between four to six weeks, while Edwill van der Merwe, who did not play against Ireland, injured his ankle while playing for the Lions in the Currie Cup. He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

The only silver lining is the restoration to fitness of utility back Canan Moodie who had a finger fracture.

The full prognosis of the injury Marx sustained is not clear. Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus described it as “a little bit of a tibia fracture”.