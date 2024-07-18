Chippa make surprising change to coaching structure

Eight weeks after confirming Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September as co-coaches for the upcoming season, Chippa United have changed their mind.
At the end of May, Chilli Boys executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi said the club was keeping faith in the two-man combination at the helm.
This after they ensured Chippa finished last season way above the relegation zone — no mean feat considering how they flirted with relegation in previous seasons.
Chippa have not played a game since that announcement after the end of last season.
But in a puzzling turnaround on Thursday, the club released a statement on social media saying Kopo would now be the head coach and September his assistant.
“Last season, coach Kwanele Kopo and coach Thabo September stepped into the role of co-coaches midway through the season, tasked with the critical objective of maintaining our club’s status and improving our league standing,” the statement said.
“Under their leadership, the objective was met with 11 points clear of the relegation zone.
“Their success in achieving this goal has laid a strong foundation for the future of the club.
“As we enter the new season, our objectives have evolved.
“No longer are we simply aiming to survive; we are committed to competing vigorously in our home games and focusing on developing talent from the Eastern Cape.
“This is a mission that extends beyond our coaching staff to include all stakeholders of Chippa United FC.
“In alignment with these new objectives, the club has decided to appoint Kwanele Kopo as the head coach for the 2024/2025 season.
“Thabo September will take on the role of assistant coach.
“Coach September’s extensive experience in player development, particularly at the reserve and developmental levels, positions him perfectly to spearhead our efforts in nurturing local talent from the Eastern Cape and bringing them into our first team.
“We believe this directive will enhance our competitive edge and help us fulfil our commitment to being the pride of the Eastern Cape.
“We remain unapologetically dedicated to our province and our mission.”
Chippa recently released 16 players including former Orlando Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela and experienced defender Roscoe Petersen, who skippered the side in several matches last season.
The club have since signed several youngsters such as Giovanni Philander, Aphelele Teto and Thobani Jacobs, and experienced 34-year-old former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa make surprising change to coaching structure
Soccer reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
HeraldLIVE
