Eugene Zwane, the father of young Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo, is hoping his son will get an opportunity to establish himself under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Zwane junior did not get consistent game time over the past few seasons under former coaches Arthur Zwane, Molefi Ntseki and Cavin Johnson but it is believed he impressed Nabi during their preseason camp in Turkey.
“There is some positivity in that space [at Chiefs] but I don’t want to get too excited,” said a cautious Zwane senior.
“We will see from team selection and then performances, all I am hoping for is that he gets a chance to play. I am also hoping when he gets the opportunity, he performs consistently because we know he has potential.
‘I hope he gets a chance to play,’ Samkelo Zwane’s father Eugene
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
“All he needs is to be given the opportunity to fulfil his potential but he must work hard so when an opportunity arrives he is able to deliver consistently.”
Zwane senior said he had spoken to him to be patient because of the complicated dynamics of football.
“We have been down this path and the two most prominent examples of players he can relate to and I share that information with him is Teko Modise and Themba Zwane. When they broke out in the first team they we were not starters. They were even loaned to other teams.
“But they came back and they are two of the most consistent performers over the past decade or so and they are also two of the best players we have seen in this country. When they started they struggled a bit, sometimes it is not because they didn't work hard and didn’t show potential, but there were other players performing and the coach preferred them.
“There are a whole lot of dynamics in football; you have to accept what is happening but at the same time keep on working hard to be ready when your time comes.”
Zwane senior said he can’t protect him from demanding fans.
“You can’t grant that protection, it is rough out there and people will always say whatever they want to say. I was at the stadium the other day when Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs and one of the goals came from the tackle he missed.
“This supporter was shouting at me that 'your son made us lose the match'. He missed a tackle and it is not like he scored an own goal or anything like that but such is the temperament of football supporters.
“It is an emotional game and people will sometimes say what they have to say. It is because of their love and passion for their club and it is not personal.”
