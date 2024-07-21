Burning desire carried EP to final, says Mhani
Nail-biting win means Elephants now face unbeaten Boland in tough showdown in Wellington
A burning desire to achieve their goal of reaching the Currie Cup First Division final inspired EP to pull off a thrilling 31-27 win over the Falcons in Kariega on Saturday, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said...
