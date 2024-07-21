We need a level playing field, says GB’s Peaty after Chinese doping cases

Adam Peaty and other British swimmers said there needs to be a level playing field after 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment after testing positive for a banned drug.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) confirmed reports in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ (trimetazidine) — a medication that increases blood flow to the heart — before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Wada accepted the Chinese anti-doping agency's (Chinada) findings that the positive test was due to substance contamination.

An independent investigation found no favouritism or mishandling by Wada in the case, and a World Aquatics audit concluded there was no mismanagement or cover-up by the governing body.

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Games, two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke gold medal winner Peaty said he wants “a fair fight”.

“If it's not fair then it takes the enjoyment out for me,” he said on Saturday.