Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season

Pirates have won four cup trophies in their two seasons under coach Jose Riveiro.

They finished in second place to seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns in both those campaigns.

In 2024-25 Bucs will be looking to defend their cup titles and close the gap on Downs in the league, where Pirates’ runners-up finishes were by 16 points in 2022-23 and 23 in 2023-24.