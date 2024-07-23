Andy Murray says Paris Games will be final event of storied career

Briton Andy Murray, the first male tennis player to claim two Olympic singles gold medals, said on Tuesday that he will play the final event of his glittering career at the Paris Games before heading into retirement.

Murray, widely regarded as one of Britain's all-time great sportsmen, won gold in London 2012 beating Roger Federer in the final and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

The 37-year-old, who in 2013 ended a 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion at Wimbledon and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said that he was unlikely to continue his career beyond this year.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” Murray said on social media, alongside a picture of himself on the Rio podium.

“Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time.”