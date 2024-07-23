Makhanda’s Banfield masterful in China
Athlete takes laser run women’s masters title at pentathlon championships in Zhengzhou
Former East London resident Jene Banfield won the UIPM laser run women’s masters at the pentathlon championships in Zhengzhou, China...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.