Pirates’ Mofokeng performed well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto says young star Relebohile Mofokeng is ready for a move to Europe.

Namibian left-back or winger Hotto said Mofokeng showed his class with assured performances in Orlando Pirates’ preseason tour of Spain.

Mofokeng, 19, burst onto the scene with a breakthrough season in 2023-24, with five goals in 38 league and cup games.

The Transnet School of Excellence product capped the campaign with a fine goal in Pirates’ stirring 2-1 Nedbank Cup final win against Mamelodi Sundowns and a bright cameo international debut in Bafana Bafana’s 3-1 win against Zimbabwe, both in June.

“Ja, for sure he is. Why is he not ready? He is,” Hotto said, asked if he thinks Mofokeng is ready for a move overseas.

“Even when he was in Spain now you could see how he was competing against Sevilla, against Granada, against big teams, big names.

“He was playing like he does here in the PSL. So for me, I think he’s ready, to be honest.”